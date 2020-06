259 WINGHURST BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

ELEGANT 5-BEDROOM, 4-BATH HOME ON A DOUBLE PREMIUM LOT IN THE BEAUTIFUL GOLFING COMMUNITY OF EASTWOOD. LOCATED IN THE 24 HR GUARD/GATED SECTION OF EASTWOOD 'THE PRESERVE'. APPEALING BRICK ELEVATION. TRUE HARDWOOD BAMBOO FLOORING, HIGH CEILINGS. LARGE CHEF'S DREAM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH HARD SURFACE COUNTERS & COOKING ISLAND, 42" WOOD CABINETS, MASTER SUITE FEATURES STUNNING MASTER BATH WITH SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER, AND LARGE SOAKING TUB. HIS & HERS VANITIES, SPACIOUS PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE FENCED IN BACKYARD. EASTWOOD HAS GREAT AMENITIES, INCLUDING BASKETBALL, TENNIS COURTS, GOLF, PLAYGROUND & COMMUNITY POOL. TOP SCHOOLS AND LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, UCF, INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LOCKHEED MARTIN, SIEMENS, RESEARCH PARK, THE NEW MEDICAL CITY AT LAKE NONA, SHORT DISTANCE TO THE BEACHES & DOWNTOWN ORLANDO ONLY ABOUT 25 MINUTES.