2561 CORBYTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking garage tennis court

24 hours security gated, waterfront & golf front luxury living at its finest for the most distinguished and discerning buyers! Look no further than 2561 Corbyton Drive. Boasting 3648 sq ft of heated living area, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, plus **BONUS ROOM** with breathtaking **POND** and **GOLF** views. **BRAND NEW ROOF** installed November 2019. This home HAS IT ALL! Huge kitchen with lots of counter space and 42" cabinets, screened in patio, ceiling fans throughout, zoned AC, plenty of closets and shelving. Stoneybrook East offers world class golf courses and amenities such as the all inclusive fitness center, tennis & basketball courts, soccer fields, and nature trails and is zoned for the BEST public elementary, middle, and high schools in Central FL! Conveniently located minutes from UCF, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, highways 408, 417, and 528.