Last updated January 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

2561 CORBYTON COURT

2561 Corbyton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2561 Corbyton Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
24 hours security gated, waterfront & golf front luxury living at its finest for the most distinguished and discerning buyers! Look no further than 2561 Corbyton Drive. Boasting 3648 sq ft of heated living area, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, plus **BONUS ROOM** with breathtaking **POND** and **GOLF** views. **BRAND NEW ROOF** installed November 2019. This home HAS IT ALL! Huge kitchen with lots of counter space and 42" cabinets, screened in patio, ceiling fans throughout, zoned AC, plenty of closets and shelving. Stoneybrook East offers world class golf courses and amenities such as the all inclusive fitness center, tennis & basketball courts, soccer fields, and nature trails and is zoned for the BEST public elementary, middle, and high schools in Central FL! Conveniently located minutes from UCF, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, highways 408, 417, and 528.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have any available units?
2561 CORBYTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have?
Some of 2561 CORBYTON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 CORBYTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2561 CORBYTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 CORBYTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2561 CORBYTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2561 CORBYTON COURT offers parking.
Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 CORBYTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have a pool?
No, 2561 CORBYTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 2561 CORBYTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2561 CORBYTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2561 CORBYTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2561 CORBYTON COURT has units with air conditioning.
