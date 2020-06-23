All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD

2534 Wild Tamarind Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
- Avalon Park North West Village: Spacious 3 bedroom Plus BONUS room, 2.5 bath, 2 car rear load garage home. Wood floors in living, dining, family & kitchen, 42" maple shaker cabinets with island, built in oven and microwave, cooktop stove, along with a butlers pantry. All bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable, lawn service & community pool. Avalon Park is a neo-traditonal community with schools, shops, restaurants and parks. Come check out the community that everyone is talking about. Interiors are freshly painted!

Application fee is per adult. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4548587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have any available units?
2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have?
Some of 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does offer parking.
Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD has a pool.
Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD has units with air conditioning.
