2534 WILD TAMARIND BLVD

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

- Avalon Park North West Village: Spacious 3 bedroom Plus BONUS room, 2.5 bath, 2 car rear load garage home. Wood floors in living, dining, family & kitchen, 42" maple shaker cabinets with island, built in oven and microwave, cooktop stove, along with a butlers pantry. All bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable, lawn service & community pool. Avalon Park is a neo-traditonal community with schools, shops, restaurants and parks. Come check out the community that everyone is talking about. Interiors are freshly painted!



Application fee is per adult. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4548587)