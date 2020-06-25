2505 TETON STONE RUN

Amenities

RECENTLY RENOVATED!!!!!!! Beautiful Florida style home with a POOL is located on a prime lot on the 5th hole of STONEYBROOK GOLF COURSE with both WATERFRONT and CONSERVATION views! This home has an open floor plan, an office, 12' high ceilings, a spacious kitchen with granite counters. ALL bedrooms including the MASTER BEDROOM are DOWNSTAIRS. HUGE BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS with a full bathroom. Fabulous layout with a triple split plan for the master bedroom and a separate OFFICE. Master has a large walk-in closet plus a second closet, dual sinks in the bathroom, large tub & separate shower. Oversized 3 car garage & of course inside utility room with sink. Gorgeous screened-in POOL and a spacious covered lanai. Neighborhood amenities include heated pool, fitness center, large recreation/party rooms, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, jogging track, soccer & softball fields. The home is conveniently located only minutes away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, highway access to 408, 528, and 417 and zoned for 'A' rated schools. Stoneybrook is an impressive gated Golf Community with 24-hour security guarded gates, resort-style amenities, and has been voted one of the "Top 5 Hottest Communities" in the country!