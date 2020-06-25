All apartments in Alafaya
2505 TETON STONE RUN
2505 TETON STONE RUN

2505 Teton Stone Run
Location

2505 Teton Stone Run, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
RECENTLY RENOVATED!!!!!!! Beautiful Florida style home with a POOL is located on a prime lot on the 5th hole of STONEYBROOK GOLF COURSE with both WATERFRONT and CONSERVATION views! This home has an open floor plan, an office, 12' high ceilings, a spacious kitchen with granite counters. ALL bedrooms including the MASTER BEDROOM are DOWNSTAIRS. HUGE BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS with a full bathroom. Fabulous layout with a triple split plan for the master bedroom and a separate OFFICE. Master has a large walk-in closet plus a second closet, dual sinks in the bathroom, large tub & separate shower. Oversized 3 car garage & of course inside utility room with sink. Gorgeous screened-in POOL and a spacious covered lanai. Neighborhood amenities include heated pool, fitness center, large recreation/party rooms, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, jogging track, soccer & softball fields. The home is conveniently located only minutes away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, highway access to 408, 528, and 417 and zoned for 'A' rated schools. Stoneybrook is an impressive gated Golf Community with 24-hour security guarded gates, resort-style amenities, and has been voted one of the "Top 5 Hottest Communities" in the country!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have any available units?
2505 TETON STONE RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have?
Some of 2505 TETON STONE RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 TETON STONE RUN currently offering any rent specials?
2505 TETON STONE RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 TETON STONE RUN pet-friendly?
No, 2505 TETON STONE RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN offer parking?
Yes, 2505 TETON STONE RUN offers parking.
Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 TETON STONE RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have a pool?
Yes, 2505 TETON STONE RUN has a pool.
Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have accessible units?
No, 2505 TETON STONE RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 TETON STONE RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 TETON STONE RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 TETON STONE RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
