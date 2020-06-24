All apartments in Alafaya
2504 Lockington Court
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2504 Lockington Court

2504 Lockington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Lockington Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
on-site laundry
You snooze you lose: 4/2 in Stoneybrook Gated Community Available Now! - GREAT Location - 4 Bedroom Home in Stoneybrook. Tiles, Carpet, Stainless Steel Refrigerator/Dishwasher. Formal combined Living and Dining Room, with separate Family Room. Kitchen (with pantry closet) is open to Family room with vaulted ceilings. Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Indoor Laundry Room with washer/dryer hook ups. Stoneybrook Country Club Community is gated with a 24-hour guard on duty. Schools include Stone Lake Elementary, Avalon Middle, and Timber Creek High. Association Approval Fee and Transfer of Rights to be paid by the Tenant (est $500)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3005285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Lockington Court have any available units?
2504 Lockington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2504 Lockington Court have?
Some of 2504 Lockington Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Lockington Court currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Lockington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Lockington Court pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Lockington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2504 Lockington Court offer parking?
No, 2504 Lockington Court does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Lockington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Lockington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Lockington Court have a pool?
No, 2504 Lockington Court does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Lockington Court have accessible units?
No, 2504 Lockington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Lockington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Lockington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Lockington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Lockington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
