2504 Lockington Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

You snooze you lose: 4/2 in Stoneybrook Gated Community Available Now! - GREAT Location - 4 Bedroom Home in Stoneybrook. Tiles, Carpet, Stainless Steel Refrigerator/Dishwasher. Formal combined Living and Dining Room, with separate Family Room. Kitchen (with pantry closet) is open to Family room with vaulted ceilings. Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Indoor Laundry Room with washer/dryer hook ups. Stoneybrook Country Club Community is gated with a 24-hour guard on duty. Schools include Stone Lake Elementary, Avalon Middle, and Timber Creek High. Association Approval Fee and Transfer of Rights to be paid by the Tenant (est $500)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3005285)