Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage internet access

End-unit townhome in a great location, Avalon Park!

A short distance from Publix, Tanja King Park, Community Pool, Dog Park, shopping, and restaurants. Centrally located between the Airport, Waterford Lakes, Lake Nona, downtown Orlando, and UCF.

This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with the a spacious loft upstairs. The master bedroom and second bedroom are upstairs. There's a fenced-in patio, and an attached 2-car garage.

Cable and WiFi included!!