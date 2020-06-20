All apartments in Alafaya
2419 Siward Ave

2419 Siward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Siward Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Welcome to STONEYBROOK EAST! - This 3/2 home has a beautiful bonus sunroom , clear clean open floor plan is a breath of fresh air, so much natural lighting throughout the home. All appliance included . This home is a must see, vaulted ceilings, large windows,fenced private backyard overlooking conservation area. Access to all amenities, community pool, gym, clubhouse, sports complex and park. Nearby shops and dining at Waterford Towne Center and beautiful Downtown Avalon Park Neighborhood. Access to major Highways (408, 417,528 ) A PLUS SCHOOLS **Occupied, 24 hrs notice needed***. Secured gated community**. Property available as early as August 15th, September 1st preferred. Transfer of membership Fee with HOA screening required for move in process. Do not wait, request a tour now, this will not last!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Siward Ave have any available units?
2419 Siward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 2419 Siward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Siward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Siward Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2419 Siward Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2419 Siward Ave offer parking?
No, 2419 Siward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Siward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Siward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Siward Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2419 Siward Ave has a pool.
Does 2419 Siward Ave have accessible units?
No, 2419 Siward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Siward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Siward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Siward Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 Siward Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
