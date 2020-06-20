2419 Siward Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Welcome to STONEYBROOK EAST! - This 3/2 home has a beautiful bonus sunroom , clear clean open floor plan is a breath of fresh air, so much natural lighting throughout the home. All appliance included . This home is a must see, vaulted ceilings, large windows,fenced private backyard overlooking conservation area. Access to all amenities, community pool, gym, clubhouse, sports complex and park. Nearby shops and dining at Waterford Towne Center and beautiful Downtown Avalon Park Neighborhood. Access to major Highways (408, 417,528 ) A PLUS SCHOOLS **Occupied, 24 hrs notice needed***. Secured gated community**. Property available as early as August 15th, September 1st preferred. Transfer of membership Fee with HOA screening required for move in process. Do not wait, request a tour now, this will not last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5079101)