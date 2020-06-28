2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd

Amenities

Space and Elegance - Spacious well kept Home in Avalon Park come see this very beautiful split bedroom home close to the community pool. boasting an over-sized master bedroom and an over-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space to house all you gourmet kitchenware. Plenty of space here. You must see this home to appreciate its amenities. Lawn care is also included... Close to shopping, schools, medical, highways and so much more! Basic Cable and Community Pool provided by Avalon Park Association !



No Pets Allowed



