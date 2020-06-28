All apartments in Alafaya
2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd

2343 Wild Tamarind Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Space and Elegance - Spacious well kept Home in Avalon Park come see this very beautiful split bedroom home close to the community pool. boasting an over-sized master bedroom and an over-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space to house all you gourmet kitchenware. Plenty of space here. You must see this home to appreciate its amenities. Lawn care is also included... Close to shopping, schools, medical, highways and so much more! Basic Cable and Community Pool provided by Avalon Park Association !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2433605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have any available units?
2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have?
Some of 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd offer parking?
No, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd has a pool.
Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2343 Wild Tamarind Blvd has units with air conditioning.
