Amenities
2332 Stone Abbey Blvd Available 04/15/19 - Two story home in the subdivision of Stone Forest .3 bed 2 1/2 bath, all bedrooms are upstairs. The entire first floor is ceramic tiled with lots of open space featuring a large kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, and opens to the living room/great room. All bedrooms on second floor with wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom suite has private bath with double sink vanity & garden tub separate from shower stall. Washer & dryer operable but not guaranteed. Large yard backs up to conservation area; no rear neighbors. Rental application can be made online. The yard is not fenced but pets are accepted with a $250.00 non refundable fee per pet. A $100.00 admin. will apply upon approval of an application.
RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants over the age of 18 years of age must make separate application at $60.00 per person
REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)
-Photo of pet, if applicable
PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order
(RLNE2363887)