Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2332 Stone Abbey Blvd Available 04/15/19 - Two story home in the subdivision of Stone Forest .3 bed 2 1/2 bath, all bedrooms are upstairs. The entire first floor is ceramic tiled with lots of open space featuring a large kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, and opens to the living room/great room. All bedrooms on second floor with wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom suite has private bath with double sink vanity & garden tub separate from shower stall. Washer & dryer operable but not guaranteed. Large yard backs up to conservation area; no rear neighbors. Rental application can be made online. The yard is not fenced but pets are accepted with a $250.00 non refundable fee per pet. A $100.00 admin. will apply upon approval of an application.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants over the age of 18 years of age must make separate application at $60.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

-Photo of pet, if applicable

PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order



(RLNE2363887)