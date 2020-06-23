All apartments in Alafaya
2332 Stone Abbey Blvd
2332 Stone Abbey Blvd

2332 Stone Abbey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Stone Abbey Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2332 Stone Abbey Blvd Available 04/15/19 - Two story home in the subdivision of Stone Forest .3 bed 2 1/2 bath, all bedrooms are upstairs. The entire first floor is ceramic tiled with lots of open space featuring a large kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, and opens to the living room/great room. All bedrooms on second floor with wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom suite has private bath with double sink vanity & garden tub separate from shower stall. Washer & dryer operable but not guaranteed. Large yard backs up to conservation area; no rear neighbors. Rental application can be made online. The yard is not fenced but pets are accepted with a $250.00 non refundable fee per pet. A $100.00 admin. will apply upon approval of an application.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants over the age of 18 years of age must make separate application at $60.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)
-Photo of pet, if applicable
PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order

(RLNE2363887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have any available units?
2332 Stone Abbey Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have?
Some of 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Stone Abbey Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd offers parking.
Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have a pool?
No, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2332 Stone Abbey Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
