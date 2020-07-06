Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

2133 Florida Soapberry Blvd (LO) Available 06/01/20 2133 Florida Soapberry Blvd Orlando FL 32828 - It is located in Avalon Park Village 06 in the community of Avalon Park.

It is a lovely 2 story corner unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with rear entry, master bedroom downstairs, living/dining room, eat-in kitchen, all kitchen appliances including microwave oven, inside utility with washer and dryer and the two car garage has door opener. It was built in 2005, looks like new and shows like a model.



(RLNE2521804)