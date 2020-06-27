All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1
Last updated August 25 2019 at 11:05 PM

2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1

2009 Sweet Birch Lane · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2009 Sweet Birch Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Corner unit townhome in sought after Avalon Park now available for rent. Must see this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome near Timber Creek High school. This lovely home offers Beautiful tile wood looking floors in a herring bone pattern on the main level and Engineered wood floors on stairs and second level with carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. There is a private patio with brick pavers connecting to the Garage and a serene pond the rear of home. In close proximity of Avalon park and Waterford lakes activities including; shopping, dining, highway access. Very well taken care of home. Must see!! Schedule a showing today.
Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have any available units?
2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
