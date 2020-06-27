2009 Sweet Birch Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Corner unit townhome in sought after Avalon Park now available for rent. Must see this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome near Timber Creek High school. This lovely home offers Beautiful tile wood looking floors in a herring bone pattern on the main level and Engineered wood floors on stairs and second level with carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. There is a private patio with brick pavers connecting to the Garage and a serene pond the rear of home. In close proximity of Avalon park and Waterford lakes activities including; shopping, dining, highway access. Very well taken care of home. Must see!! Schedule a showing today.

Sorry no pets allowed.