1924 AMARYLLIS CIRCLE

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave range

CYPRESS POINTE / CYPRESS SPGS Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 bath and Formal Dinner and Formal Living with surrounding front and backyard just perfect for BBQs and a nice garden in front. Cool, calm with a youthful edge, this functional home is enveloped in light and comfort. Off the entrance is your den/ office area. This is a very comfortable room where you can make activities in private like meetings and others. Across the hall is your dining area where everybody in the family can enjoy home-cooked meals every day. This area is very elegant with tray ceilings as well with its old style fixture. Another area where you can spend time with your family while watching TV or play games is the family room. It is spacious and definitely very functional too. Kitchen has plenty of storage cabinets to help you organize all your kitchen tools. This area is spacious as well so you can prepare your food with no hassle. Living room is overlooking the kitchen. It has a slider that leads to the screened back porch.