Alafaya, FL
1766 SPICEBUSH COURT
1766 SPICEBUSH COURT

1766 Spicebush Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1766 Spicebush Ct, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Isle a Gated & Guarded Community! Rent this 3/Bedroom, 3.5/Bath townhouse with LOFT and 2/Car Garage in GREAT Condition. This END unit includes Wood Laminate & Ceramic Tile Flooring in the common, wet areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Formal Living/Dining area with open view, Kitchen includes Dual sink, Corian Stone Counters, Maple Wood Cabinets, Off white Appliance package, Corian stone surface Breakfast Nook, Volume Ceilings, an Open Floor Plan, Bedroom with step in shower located on the 1st floor, Master Bedroom has large walk in closet, Master Bath-His & Her Marble Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Private Commode, 3rd Bedroom equipped with Bathtub, Alarm equipped, lawn maintenance and lawn fertilization included (provided by HOA)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have any available units?
1766 SPICEBUSH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have?
Some of 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1766 SPICEBUSH COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT does offer parking.
Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have a pool?
No, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have accessible units?
No, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1766 SPICEBUSH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
