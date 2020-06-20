1766 SPICEBUSH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Isle a Gated & Guarded Community! Rent this 3/Bedroom, 3.5/Bath townhouse with LOFT and 2/Car Garage in GREAT Condition. This END unit includes Wood Laminate & Ceramic Tile Flooring in the common, wet areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Formal Living/Dining area with open view, Kitchen includes Dual sink, Corian Stone Counters, Maple Wood Cabinets, Off white Appliance package, Corian stone surface Breakfast Nook, Volume Ceilings, an Open Floor Plan, Bedroom with step in shower located on the 1st floor, Master Bedroom has large walk in closet, Master Bath-His & Her Marble Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Private Commode, 3rd Bedroom equipped with Bathtub, Alarm equipped, lawn maintenance and lawn fertilization included (provided by HOA)!