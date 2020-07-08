All apartments in Alafaya
1743 Spicebush Ct
1743 Spicebush Ct

1743 Spicebush Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1743 Spicebush Ct, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c404e1031 ----
Beautiful Townhouse End Unit with 2 car garage in Gated Community of Spring Isle, nestled in Avalon Park. This home is a 3 Bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and closet. In addition to the three suites there is a guest half bathroom on first floor. All areas independent from each other with laundry room upstairs. Close to UCF, Waterford Lakes, schools, shopping and major highways such as 408 and 528.

Minimum monthly income required to qualify $4200. combined gross income
Available date: May 10, 2019
Pet policy: No pets allowed
HOA application : YES - could take up to 30 days
Application fee per adult is $60
Deposit: $1650
Other unique restrictions:
See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria
??https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3m2J0Thzo5EejYzTHJBdHFiWkk/view

PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING
Contact Rebecca at 407 378 7388 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Spicebush Ct have any available units?
1743 Spicebush Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1743 Spicebush Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Spicebush Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Spicebush Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 Spicebush Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1743 Spicebush Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Spicebush Ct offers parking.
Does 1743 Spicebush Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Spicebush Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Spicebush Ct have a pool?
No, 1743 Spicebush Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Spicebush Ct have accessible units?
No, 1743 Spicebush Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Spicebush Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 Spicebush Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Spicebush Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Spicebush Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

