1743 Spicebush Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c404e1031 ----

Beautiful Townhouse End Unit with 2 car garage in Gated Community of Spring Isle, nestled in Avalon Park. This home is a 3 Bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and closet. In addition to the three suites there is a guest half bathroom on first floor. All areas independent from each other with laundry room upstairs. Close to UCF, Waterford Lakes, schools, shopping and major highways such as 408 and 528.



Minimum monthly income required to qualify $4200. combined gross income

Available date: May 10, 2019

Pet policy: No pets allowed

HOA application : YES - could take up to 30 days

Application fee per adult is $60

Deposit: $1650

Other unique restrictions:

See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria

??https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3m2J0Thzo5EejYzTHJBdHFiWkk/view



PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING

Contact Rebecca at 407 378 7388 to schedule a showing.