1743 Spicebush Ct

Amenities
Beautiful Townhouse End Unit with 2 car garage in Gated Community of Spring Isle, nestled in Avalon Park. This home is a 3 Bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and closet. In addition to the three suites there is a guest half bathroom on first floor. All areas independent from each other with laundry room upstairs. Close to UCF, Waterford Lakes, schools, shopping and major highways such as 408 and 528.
Minimum monthly income required to qualify $4200. combined gross income
Available date: May 10, 2019
Pet policy: No pets allowed
HOA application : YES - could take up to 30 days
Application fee per adult is $60
Deposit: $1650
Other unique restrictions:
See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria
??https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3m2J0Thzo5EejYzTHJBdHFiWkk/view
PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING
Contact Rebecca at 407 378 7388 to schedule a showing.