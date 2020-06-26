16739 Cedar Crest drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning courtyard microwave carpet

NO credit check, Gated Community Timber Point at Avalon Park!!!!...Welcome home!! This beautiful, well-taken care of Town home is move-in ready! Located in the area of Avalon Park, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage it's perfect for any family. With a front porch and brick-paved courtyard, it's great for entertaining too!



All Bedrooms upstairs has carpets., tiles on the 1st floor. Great School District!!! Appointment are set by phone ONLY, Please call and leave message.

