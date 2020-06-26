All apartments in Alafaya
16739 Cedar Crest drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:39 PM

16739 Cedar Crest drive

16739 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16739 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
carpet
NO credit check, Gated Community Timber Point at Avalon Park!!!!...Welcome home!! This beautiful, well-taken care of Town home is move-in ready! Located in the area of Avalon Park, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage it's perfect for any family. With a front porch and brick-paved courtyard, it's great for entertaining too!

All Bedrooms upstairs has carpets., tiles on the 1st floor. Great School District!!! Appointment are set by phone ONLY, Please call and leave message.
You will love this beautiful, 2 stories Town-home on private gated community!!! Located in the area of Avalon Park on Timber Point subdivision. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths it's perfect for any family. With a front porch and brick-paved courtyard, it's great for entertaining too! All bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have any available units?
16739 Cedar Crest drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have?
Some of 16739 Cedar Crest drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16739 Cedar Crest drive currently offering any rent specials?
16739 Cedar Crest drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16739 Cedar Crest drive pet-friendly?
No, 16739 Cedar Crest drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive offer parking?
Yes, 16739 Cedar Crest drive offers parking.
Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16739 Cedar Crest drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have a pool?
No, 16739 Cedar Crest drive does not have a pool.
Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have accessible units?
No, 16739 Cedar Crest drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16739 Cedar Crest drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16739 Cedar Crest drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16739 Cedar Crest drive has units with air conditioning.
