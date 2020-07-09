All apartments in Alafaya
1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

1652 Shallcross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

This townhouse boasts 3 suites, 3 full baths and 1/2 bath for guests. Plus a 2 car garage! New floors and carpet throughout home. This Avalon Park townhouse is located in the gated Spring Isle subdivision. Close to Avalon Park, City Centers Parks, Shopping and Dining establishments.

*Please read the resident selection criteria prior to applying.
*Tenants must make 2.5X's rent in monthly income
*Must provide 3 months of pay stubs and bank statements
*2 Pets Max, 30lbs Max, $250 pet fee per pet, Must have renters insurance
*No Overnight street Parking
*available now
*HOA application is required and may take up to 30 days for approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have any available units?
1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have?
Some of 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

