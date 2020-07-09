1652 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

Amenities

This townhouse boasts 3 suites, 3 full baths and 1/2 bath for guests. Plus a 2 car garage! New floors and carpet throughout home. This Avalon Park townhouse is located in the gated Spring Isle subdivision. Close to Avalon Park, City Centers Parks, Shopping and Dining establishments.



*Please read the resident selection criteria prior to applying.

*Tenants must make 2.5X's rent in monthly income

*Must provide 3 months of pay stubs and bank statements

*2 Pets Max, 30lbs Max, $250 pet fee per pet, Must have renters insurance

*No Overnight street Parking

*available now

*HOA application is required and may take up to 30 days for approval