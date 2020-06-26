Amenities

16351 OLD ASH LOOP Available 07/01/19 Timber Pointe Towhome - Timber Pointe, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome. Home backs up to conservation. All bedrooms are upstairs and upstairs laundry area. Community offers lawn care, pool & gated access. Close to schools, restaurants & shops.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590



