All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16342 Tudor Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16342 Tudor Lake Court
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

16342 Tudor Lake Court

16342 Tudor Lake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16342 Tudor Lake Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
5/4 Home in Timber Springs - Beautiful 5-bedroom, 4-bath home features granite countertops, formal living and dining are separate, split floor plan, screened porch, vaulted ceiling, lots of storage space, upstairs suite has a big living room, large bedrooms and baths, and large backyard. This home is conveniently located near the UCF in Avalon Park. Please call me for an appointment to see this house.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4740165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court have any available units?
16342 Tudor Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 16342 Tudor Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
16342 Tudor Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16342 Tudor Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court offer parking?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court does not offer parking.
Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court have a pool?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16342 Tudor Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16342 Tudor Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College