16342 Tudor Lake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

5/4 Home in Timber Springs - Beautiful 5-bedroom, 4-bath home features granite countertops, formal living and dining are separate, split floor plan, screened porch, vaulted ceiling, lots of storage space, upstairs suite has a big living room, large bedrooms and baths, and large backyard. This home is conveniently located near the UCF in Avalon Park. Please call me for an appointment to see this house.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233

lionelhebert@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4740165)