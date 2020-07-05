159 PRAIRIE DUNE WAY

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the EASTWOOD GOLF COMMUNITY. This beautiful home has been repainted inside and out and features brand new kitchen and baths!!! Master bedroom includes WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS in the master bath as well as WALK-IN SHOWER and GARDEN TUB. The MODERN kitchen has BRAND NEW LIGHT CABINETS, GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR and PANTRY. Sliders off the dining room lead to peaceful patio and back yard located on conservation. Excellent, "A" rated elementary, middle and high school!! The community of Eastwood amenities include COMMUNITY POOL and CABANA, PUBLIC GOLF COURSE, FULLY-LIT TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, SOCCER FIELDS, BASKETBALL AND BASEBALL FIELD. Located minutes from WATERFORD LAKES TOWN CENTER with all its dining, shopping and entertainment options. Easy access to highways 408, 417, SR 50, airport and downtown Orlando!!! Don't miss out on this home. Comcast/Xfinity CABLE and INTERNET INCLUDED in rental price!