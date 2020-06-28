All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

15630 SARCEE COURT

15630 Sarcee Court · No Longer Available
Location

15630 Sarcee Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this big and beautiful 5 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Waterford Trails off of Avalon park Blvd. Only 4 roommates allowed. The floor plan has 2 levels of fabulous living space. Downstairs there is a formal living room and dining room, also a large family room with a view of the large grassy area. There is a beautiful master bedroom on the 1st floor level. Washer and dryer is included. All of the other bedrooms are upstairs, they are big with plenty of extra space and a bonus room. Dual A/C systems, one upstairs, one downstairs. There's a community pool for your enjoyment. Lawn care is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15630 SARCEE COURT have any available units?
15630 SARCEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15630 SARCEE COURT have?
Some of 15630 SARCEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15630 SARCEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15630 SARCEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15630 SARCEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15630 SARCEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15630 SARCEE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15630 SARCEE COURT offers parking.
Does 15630 SARCEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15630 SARCEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15630 SARCEE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15630 SARCEE COURT has a pool.
Does 15630 SARCEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15630 SARCEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15630 SARCEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15630 SARCEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15630 SARCEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15630 SARCEE COURT has units with air conditioning.
