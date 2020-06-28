15630 SARCEE COURT

Amenities
Welcome to this big and beautiful 5 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Waterford Trails off of Avalon park Blvd. Only 4 roommates allowed. The floor plan has 2 levels of fabulous living space. Downstairs there is a formal living room and dining room, also a large family room with a view of the large grassy area. There is a beautiful master bedroom on the 1st floor level. Washer and dryer is included. All of the other bedrooms are upstairs, they are big with plenty of extra space and a bonus room. Dual A/C systems, one upstairs, one downstairs. There's a community pool for your enjoyment. Lawn care is included in the rent.