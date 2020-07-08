15609 Tolowa Ct

Amenities
WATERVIEW HOME IN WATERFORD TRAILS - Property Id: 173747
Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage all TILED home for easy maintenance in the Waterford Trails community. Has a separate Living and family area for more space. Master bedrooms has a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. New refrigerator and updated appliances.
This home is located in a culdesac and has an amazing pond view at the back porch, seen through a double sliding glass door in the family room.
It's located very near Waterford Shopping Center and Avalon Park, Aldi, Wawa, Dunkin Donuts, Wendy's etc.
This has a community pool, playground and basketball court in the recreation area.
Easy access to 408 near UCF and downtown Orlando
REQUIREMENTS
Background check
Good to excellent credit
No eviction or criminal history
Combined income of $5k up
No smoking,
Pets allowed with fee
Last 2 paystubs, ID
(Please make sure you qualify before requesting a viewing)
Text for scheduling a viewing 407-569-5612
