15609 Tolowa Ct
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

15609 Tolowa Ct

15609 Tolowa Court · No Longer Available
Location

15609 Tolowa Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
WATERVIEW HOME IN WATERFORD TRAILS - Property Id: 173747

Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage all TILED home for easy maintenance in the Waterford Trails community. Has a separate Living and family area for more space. Master bedrooms has a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. New refrigerator and updated appliances.
This home is located in a culdesac and has an amazing pond view at the back porch, seen through a double sliding glass door in the family room.
It's located very near Waterford Shopping Center and Avalon Park, Aldi, Wawa, Dunkin Donuts, Wendy's etc.
This has a community pool, playground and basketball court in the recreation area.
Easy access to 408 near UCF and downtown Orlando
REQUIREMENTS
Background check
Good to excellent credit
No eviction or criminal history
Combined income of $5k up
No smoking,
Pets allowed with fee
Last 2 paystubs, ID
(Please make sure you qualify before requesting a viewing)
Text for scheduling a viewing 407-569-5612
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173747p
Property Id 173747

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 Tolowa Ct have any available units?
15609 Tolowa Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15609 Tolowa Ct have?
Some of 15609 Tolowa Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15609 Tolowa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15609 Tolowa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 Tolowa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15609 Tolowa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15609 Tolowa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15609 Tolowa Ct offers parking.
Does 15609 Tolowa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15609 Tolowa Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 Tolowa Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15609 Tolowa Ct has a pool.
Does 15609 Tolowa Ct have accessible units?
No, 15609 Tolowa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 Tolowa Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15609 Tolowa Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15609 Tolowa Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15609 Tolowa Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

