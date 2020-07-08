15609 Tolowa Ct

Amenities

WATERVIEW HOME IN WATERFORD TRAILS - Property Id: 173747



Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage all TILED home for easy maintenance in the Waterford Trails community. Has a separate Living and family area for more space. Master bedrooms has a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. New refrigerator and updated appliances.

This home is located in a culdesac and has an amazing pond view at the back porch, seen through a double sliding glass door in the family room.

It's located very near Waterford Shopping Center and Avalon Park, Aldi, Wawa, Dunkin Donuts, Wendy's etc.

This has a community pool, playground and basketball court in the recreation area.

Easy access to 408 near UCF and downtown Orlando

REQUIREMENTS

Background check

Good to excellent credit

No eviction or criminal history

Combined income of $5k up

No smoking,

Pets allowed with fee

Last 2 paystubs, ID

(Please make sure you qualify before requesting a viewing)

Text for scheduling a viewing 407-569-5612

