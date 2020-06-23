15606 SARCEE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Expect to be impressed with this gorgeous home that has been meticulously updated throughout with top of the line, designer updates: Mohawk Wood floors, 20" Spanish Porcelain tile & 5.5" base boards; Solid Cherry cabinets with Crown Molding, Light Rails and Soft Close, upgraded GE Stainless Steel appliances, designer Single Bowl Sink, Faucet, Hardware, Glass Backsplash, and Granite Counters; NEW Distinctive Crystal LED lighting, 2" Blinds and Verticals. Bathrooms have NEW Raised Vanities with Granite tops, NEW mirrors, faucets, lights, toilets, and towel bars. NEW Energy Efficient Rheem HVAC. NEW door hardware and oil rubbed bronze knobs throughout. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with additional privacy provided by a Conservation area, and easy distance to Community Pool/Playground/Tennis/Soccer. Pets will not be accepted.