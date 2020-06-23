All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:59 PM

15606 SARCEE COURT

15606 Sarcee Court · No Longer Available
Location

15606 Sarcee Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Expect to be impressed with this gorgeous home that has been meticulously updated throughout with top of the line, designer updates: Mohawk Wood floors, 20" Spanish Porcelain tile & 5.5" base boards; Solid Cherry cabinets with Crown Molding, Light Rails and Soft Close, upgraded GE Stainless Steel appliances, designer Single Bowl Sink, Faucet, Hardware, Glass Backsplash, and Granite Counters; NEW Distinctive Crystal LED lighting, 2" Blinds and Verticals. Bathrooms have NEW Raised Vanities with Granite tops, NEW mirrors, faucets, lights, toilets, and towel bars. NEW Energy Efficient Rheem HVAC. NEW door hardware and oil rubbed bronze knobs throughout. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with additional privacy provided by a Conservation area, and easy distance to Community Pool/Playground/Tennis/Soccer. Pets will not be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 SARCEE COURT have any available units?
15606 SARCEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15606 SARCEE COURT have?
Some of 15606 SARCEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15606 SARCEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15606 SARCEE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 SARCEE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15606 SARCEE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15606 SARCEE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15606 SARCEE COURT does offer parking.
Does 15606 SARCEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15606 SARCEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 SARCEE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15606 SARCEE COURT has a pool.
Does 15606 SARCEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15606 SARCEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 SARCEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15606 SARCEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15606 SARCEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15606 SARCEE COURT has units with air conditioning.
