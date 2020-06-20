All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

15316 GALBI DR

15316 Galbi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15316 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home located in Waterford Trails of Avalon Park is perfect for a large family. The home has 5 total bedrooms, with 4 upstairs and one downstairs. There are 2 bathrooms upstairs and another full bathroom downstairs. The upstairs has a large bonus room area. There is a large open eat in kitchen and separate family and dining room.The large back yard has a covered lanai that is perfect for grilling or an area for patio furniture to sit and relax. The community has a pool and clubhouse. Great location close to UCF, and 408. Minutes from Waterford Lakes shopping area with great dining, and only 20 minutes from downtown Orlando!

*Tenant Maintains lawn

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15316 GALBI DR have any available units?
15316 GALBI DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15316 GALBI DR have?
Some of 15316 GALBI DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15316 GALBI DR currently offering any rent specials?
15316 GALBI DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15316 GALBI DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 15316 GALBI DR is pet friendly.
Does 15316 GALBI DR offer parking?
No, 15316 GALBI DR does not offer parking.
Does 15316 GALBI DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15316 GALBI DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15316 GALBI DR have a pool?
Yes, 15316 GALBI DR has a pool.
Does 15316 GALBI DR have accessible units?
No, 15316 GALBI DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15316 GALBI DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15316 GALBI DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15316 GALBI DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15316 GALBI DR does not have units with air conditioning.
