15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT

**Available 10/14/19** SPRING ISLE 3BR 2.5BA townhouse!!! This home has been extremely well cared for and it shows.. The kitchen is complimented by 42" cabinets, pantry, eat in space and is open to the HUGE living room/dining room combo with laminate floors. Screen porch off the family room. All bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with OVERSIZED tub and dual sinks in master bath, and plenty of counter space. Location in the GATED COMMUNITY is on a cul-de-sac street so no need to worry about through traffic. Community offers a guardhouse at the entrance with a guard on duty 24 hours a day, RESORT STYLE swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. LOCATION is minutes to Waterford Lakes or Avalon Park shopping and dining and is currently zoned for some of East Orlando's most desired schools. Single car garage attached, washer and dryer included in upstairs laundry room. Association approval required, fee required for association application. This one really is a MUST SEE. Tenant(s) may have no more than 2 cars. Call now before it's gone.*HOA approval/application and fee required.*