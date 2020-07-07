All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:10 PM

15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT

15216 Windmill Harbor Court · No Longer Available






Location

15216 Windmill Harbor Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
**Available 10/14/19** SPRING ISLE 3BR 2.5BA townhouse!!! This home has been extremely well cared for and it shows.. The kitchen is complimented by 42" cabinets, pantry, eat in space and is open to the HUGE living room/dining room combo with laminate floors. Screen porch off the family room. All bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with OVERSIZED tub and dual sinks in master bath, and plenty of counter space. Location in the GATED COMMUNITY is on a cul-de-sac street so no need to worry about through traffic. Community offers a guardhouse at the entrance with a guard on duty 24 hours a day, RESORT STYLE swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. LOCATION is minutes to Waterford Lakes or Avalon Park shopping and dining and is currently zoned for some of East Orlando's most desired schools. Single car garage attached, washer and dryer included in upstairs laundry room. Association approval required, fee required for association application. This one really is a MUST SEE. Tenant(s) may have no more than 2 cars. Call now before it's gone.*HOA approval/application and fee required.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have any available units?
15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have?
Some of 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offers parking.
Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT has a pool.
Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15216 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

