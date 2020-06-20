15208 Galbi Drive.

Amenities

Amazingly spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and half bath home - Don't miss this one. Superb cul de sac location for this beautiful 4 bedroom and /2.5 bathrooms large walk in closets offering a loft for game room or office .you get this open floor plan offering Formal living /dining room , open Family room to a stunning kitchen with granite counter tops and separate breakfast area. Large walk in pantry there is so much room for family and entertaining and also the split plan bedrooms great for the family .this home is located in one of the best neighborhood of Waterford lakes and Avalon park with great schools , near shopping and dinning .



(RLNE5118080)