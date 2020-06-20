All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like
15208 Galbi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15208 Galbi Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

15208 Galbi Drive

15208 Galbi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15208 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Amazingly spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and half bath home - Don't miss this one. Superb cul de sac location for this beautiful 4 bedroom and /2.5 bathrooms large walk in closets offering a loft for game room or office .you get this open floor plan offering Formal living /dining room , open Family room to a stunning kitchen with granite counter tops and separate breakfast area. Large walk in pantry there is so much room for family and entertaining and also the split plan bedrooms great for the family .this home is located in one of the best neighborhood of Waterford lakes and Avalon park with great schools , near shopping and dinning .

(RLNE5118080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15208 Galbi Drive have any available units?
15208 Galbi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 15208 Galbi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15208 Galbi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15208 Galbi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15208 Galbi Drive offer parking?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15208 Galbi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15208 Galbi Drive have a pool?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15208 Galbi Drive have accessible units?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15208 Galbi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15208 Galbi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15208 Galbi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 BedroomsAlafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with PoolAlafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

StoneybrookAvalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College