All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE

1516 Crosswind Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1516 Crosswind Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Countrywalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
*** ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING HOME COMPLETELY REMODELED***, fresh paint inside & outside!!! You’ll love the Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage. Home is meticulously clean and has excellent open layout. Living room opening to new kitchen that boasts 42” wood cabinets. Beautiful kitchen with Quartz countertops, backsplash, plenty of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and Large kitchen island. Master bathroom with tall walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet. All rooms include ceiling fans. Impressive backyard overlooking beautiful water view with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Includes backyard shed for your convenience and fenced in yard. Overall, perfect for entertaining guests! This community offers access to the pool, tennis courts & Playground. Only minutes away from Hwy 408, 417, Theme Parks, Restaurants & Shopping...Take advantage of this opportunity!!!
***Lawn Care and Pool Service Included! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have any available units?
1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have?
Some of 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlafaya 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College