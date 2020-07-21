1516 CROSSWIND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

*** ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING HOME COMPLETELY REMODELED***, fresh paint inside & outside!!! You’ll love the Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage. Home is meticulously clean and has excellent open layout. Living room opening to new kitchen that boasts 42” wood cabinets. Beautiful kitchen with Quartz countertops, backsplash, plenty of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and Large kitchen island. Master bathroom with tall walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet. All rooms include ceiling fans. Impressive backyard overlooking beautiful water view with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Includes backyard shed for your convenience and fenced in yard. Overall, perfect for entertaining guests! This community offers access to the pool, tennis courts & Playground. Only minutes away from Hwy 408, 417, Theme Parks, Restaurants & Shopping...Take advantage of this opportunity!!!

***Lawn Care and Pool Service Included! ***