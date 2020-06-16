All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1512 Lalique Ln

1512 Lalique Lane · (321) 422-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1512 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 Lalique Ln · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1992 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1512 Lalique Ln Available 08/01/20 Waterford Trails! - This beautiful Waterford Trails 1992 sq ft home has four bedrooms, two baths and tile floors throughout. Just beyond the living and dining room is the amazing kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, beautiful large cabinets and pantry. This leads to a great family room and if that isn't enough step out of the double doors to the huge Florida room (40 x 14). There is a fenced backyard with shed for additional storage. Tiled garage floor. Conveniently located near Waterford shopping and dining. Easy access to 408 and short commute to airport, attractions and beaches. Schools are expected to stay the same in the fall but always check OCPS.net for updates. Castle Creek Elementary/Timber Springs Middle/East River High School.

(RLNE2296016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Lalique Ln have any available units?
1512 Lalique Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1512 Lalique Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Lalique Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Lalique Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Lalique Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1512 Lalique Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Lalique Ln does offer parking.
Does 1512 Lalique Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Lalique Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Lalique Ln have a pool?
No, 1512 Lalique Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Lalique Ln have accessible units?
No, 1512 Lalique Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Lalique Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Lalique Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Lalique Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Lalique Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
