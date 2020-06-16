Amenities

1512 Lalique Ln Available 08/01/20 Waterford Trails! - This beautiful Waterford Trails 1992 sq ft home has four bedrooms, two baths and tile floors throughout. Just beyond the living and dining room is the amazing kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, beautiful large cabinets and pantry. This leads to a great family room and if that isn't enough step out of the double doors to the huge Florida room (40 x 14). There is a fenced backyard with shed for additional storage. Tiled garage floor. Conveniently located near Waterford shopping and dining. Easy access to 408 and short commute to airport, attractions and beaches. Schools are expected to stay the same in the fall but always check OCPS.net for updates. Castle Creek Elementary/Timber Springs Middle/East River High School.



(RLNE2296016)