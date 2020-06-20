15036 Bellinkoff Lane

Amenities
Don't miss this end unit townhome with wood look tile, large open living room and spacious kitchen! All three bedrooms are upstairs for privacy leaving you a big downstairs for entertaining. Spring Isle is a guarded gated community with community pools and lots of community activities. All this easy living is nestled in the heart of Avalon Park!
Minimum monthly income required to qualify $4188 combined gross income
Available date: NOW
HOA application can take up to 30 days
Application fee per adult is $60
Deposit: $1675
