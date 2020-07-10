All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14927 Perdido Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14927 Perdido Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

14927 Perdido Drive

14927 Perdido Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14927 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Fantastic Home *** Available 06/01/20 *** - This 4 Bed/2.5 Bath /2 Car Garage Home will be Available 06/01/20
Property is Located at 14927 Perdido Drive Orlando, FL 32828
Desired Waterford Trails Community
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets & Granite Countertops
Huge Loft on Second Floor
Lawn Maintenance Included
Fenced Backyard
Renters Insurance Required Upon Approval
Washer / Dryer Hookups
No Roommates Allowed
No Pets Allowed
Surrounded by Great Schools and Located Just Minutes Away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, Avalon Park & UCF
The Neighboring Community has a Lot to Offer Residents, Restaurants and Activities.
Must See to Really Appreciate Call Ivan with Outlet Property Management at (407)308-0600
Schedule an Appointment to See this Beautiful Home!
Won't Last !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14927 Perdido Drive have any available units?
14927 Perdido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14927 Perdido Drive have?
Some of 14927 Perdido Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14927 Perdido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14927 Perdido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14927 Perdido Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14927 Perdido Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14927 Perdido Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14927 Perdido Drive offers parking.
Does 14927 Perdido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14927 Perdido Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14927 Perdido Drive have a pool?
No, 14927 Perdido Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14927 Perdido Drive have accessible units?
No, 14927 Perdido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14927 Perdido Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14927 Perdido Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14927 Perdido Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14927 Perdido Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College