Amenities
This 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Fantastic Home *** Available 06/01/20 *** - This 4 Bed/2.5 Bath /2 Car Garage Home will be Available 06/01/20
Property is Located at 14927 Perdido Drive Orlando, FL 32828
Desired Waterford Trails Community
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets & Granite Countertops
Huge Loft on Second Floor
Lawn Maintenance Included
Fenced Backyard
Renters Insurance Required Upon Approval
Washer / Dryer Hookups
No Roommates Allowed
No Pets Allowed
Surrounded by Great Schools and Located Just Minutes Away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, Avalon Park & UCF
The Neighboring Community has a Lot to Offer Residents, Restaurants and Activities.
Must See to Really Appreciate Call Ivan with Outlet Property Management at (407)308-0600
Schedule an Appointment to See this Beautiful Home!
Won't Last !
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5820715)