Lovely Home in StoneyBrook Golf Community! - **Available Now** This beautiful home is located inside the guarded golf course community of StoneyBrook .Has pond views and a large screened patio. Downstairs the formal living and dining combination lead to kitchen featuring granite counters and a breakfast area. Family room with access to the screened patio and pond. Hardwood throughout the first floor. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor . You will also benefit from the community's many resort style amenities such as the 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, basket ball courts, playground and fitness center. Enjoy all this with easy access to both the 528 and the 408. Call today to schedule a showing.**Additional HOA rental requirements and fees will apply**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3531095)