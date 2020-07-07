All apartments in Alafaya
14837 Huntley Drive

14837 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14837 Huntley Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c30853f065 ---- Beautiful Two Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Guard Gated Community of Stoneybrook East. Home is available for immediate move in! Located in Stoneybrook East, community comes with beautiful kept up landscaping, and great golfing fields. When you enter the home, you will enter the shared Family and Dining area. Followed by a beautifully upgraded white kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Living Room with large windows for great natural lighting, as well guest half bathroom and sliding door to screened patio. Upstairs you will fine a great loft area for various uses, up to your needs; office, play area, or tv/entertainment space. Loft area also includes large closet where washer and dryer hookups are located and storage area as well. Master Bedroom include LARGE walk in closet, beautiful upgraded bathroom with separate tub and shower, matching white cabinets and granite countertops as the rest of the home. Opposite side of the home, will have the other two spacious Bedrooms with walk in closest as well, and 2nd upgraded full bathroom. Set an viewing appointment soon as this home will go fast! Lawn Service included. All Viewings must be prescheduled as we will need to alert the Guards with Prospect information. Weekend requests must be requested no later than Friday noon, as Guard gate will need confirmation in their computer system. If not, you will not be allowed to enter. Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee: $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee: $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) HOA Approval Process Required. Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14837 Huntley Drive have any available units?
14837 Huntley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14837 Huntley Drive have?
Some of 14837 Huntley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14837 Huntley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14837 Huntley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14837 Huntley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14837 Huntley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14837 Huntley Drive offer parking?
No, 14837 Huntley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14837 Huntley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14837 Huntley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14837 Huntley Drive have a pool?
No, 14837 Huntley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14837 Huntley Drive have accessible units?
No, 14837 Huntley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14837 Huntley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14837 Huntley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14837 Huntley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14837 Huntley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

