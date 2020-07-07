14837 Huntley Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c30853f065 ---- Beautiful Two Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Guard Gated Community of Stoneybrook East. Home is available for immediate move in! Located in Stoneybrook East, community comes with beautiful kept up landscaping, and great golfing fields. When you enter the home, you will enter the shared Family and Dining area. Followed by a beautifully upgraded white kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Living Room with large windows for great natural lighting, as well guest half bathroom and sliding door to screened patio. Upstairs you will fine a great loft area for various uses, up to your needs; office, play area, or tv/entertainment space. Loft area also includes large closet where washer and dryer hookups are located and storage area as well. Master Bedroom include LARGE walk in closet, beautiful upgraded bathroom with separate tub and shower, matching white cabinets and granite countertops as the rest of the home. Opposite side of the home, will have the other two spacious Bedrooms with walk in closest as well, and 2nd upgraded full bathroom. Set an viewing appointment soon as this home will go fast! Lawn Service included. All Viewings must be prescheduled as we will need to alert the Guards with Prospect information. Weekend requests must be requested no later than Friday noon, as Guard gate will need confirmation in their computer system. If not, you will not be allowed to enter. Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee: $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee: $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) HOA Approval Process Required. Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.