14674 Sweet Acacia Dr.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

14674 Sweet Acacia Dr.

14674 Sweet Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14674 Sweet Acacia Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. Available 07/15/19 Two Story Townhouse - Beautiful Townhouse in Avalon Park. Upgraded fixtures, Neutral carpet, Master bedroom suite downstairs with Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom and 2nd bedrooms upstairs. Covered patio and 2 car garage, washer & dryer "as-is". Fantastic location, mins to 408, 20 mins to Downtown Orlando, close to restaurants, shopping, and much more! Property currently occupied. Available on or before July 15th. A MUST SEE! Must make appointment to see the property with the property manager, Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have any available units?
14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have?
Some of 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. offers parking.
Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have a pool?
No, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
