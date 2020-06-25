Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

14674 Sweet Acacia Dr. Available 07/15/19 Two Story Townhouse - Beautiful Townhouse in Avalon Park. Upgraded fixtures, Neutral carpet, Master bedroom suite downstairs with Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom and 2nd bedrooms upstairs. Covered patio and 2 car garage, washer & dryer "as-is". Fantastic location, mins to 408, 20 mins to Downtown Orlando, close to restaurants, shopping, and much more! Property currently occupied. Available on or before July 15th. A MUST SEE! Must make appointment to see the property with the property manager, Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4921605)