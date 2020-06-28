14634 Catlin Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! PRICE REDUCTION!! Spacious Avalon Park South two story home with 4 bedrooms. - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths. 3180 sq feet in Avalon Park South. Open floorplan. Master is on first floor, other bedrooms on second. Has a study in front of house and a formal dining room. Living room and family room separated. Wrap around porch. Two car garage.



Washer and dryer NOT included.



Qualifications:

The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property

The move in costs will be $2500.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.

Move in time of two weeks or less

3X the rental rate for income from all parties



(RLNE5124245)