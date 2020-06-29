All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
14554 Lake Underhill Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

14554 Lake Underhill Road

14554 Lake Underhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

14554 Lake Underhill Road, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4/2 minutes from UCF! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home located minutes from UCF! Layout includes both a great room with dining area and a living room, plus open kitchen with closet pantry. Split floor plan, with nice sized master suite including walk in closet, large vanity, and separate shower and tub. Screened porch is perfect for enjoying the Florida weather!

This home is currently occupied, please call Warner Quinlan to schedule an appointment.

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2203636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have any available units?
14554 Lake Underhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have?
Some of 14554 Lake Underhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14554 Lake Underhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
14554 Lake Underhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14554 Lake Underhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14554 Lake Underhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 14554 Lake Underhill Road offers parking.
Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14554 Lake Underhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have a pool?
No, 14554 Lake Underhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have accessible units?
No, 14554 Lake Underhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14554 Lake Underhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14554 Lake Underhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14554 Lake Underhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
