All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14531 Riviera Pointe Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

14531 Riviera Pointe Dr

14531 Riviera Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14531 Riviera Pointe Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home in Gated Community - Golf community
Available for move-in 3/20/20
4 bedrooms 3 bath Estate home, Situated in a gated community. Close to shopping, dining, highway access. Extended driveway with a 2 car garage on a cull the sac. Formal Living & dining room, Family room with open Kitchen. This is a split bedroom. Offers 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. This home offers more than 2300 Sq Ft of living space which is plenty large to give everyone their space. Basic cable included per Hoa Contact maritza 407-227-6674

(RLNE5455225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr have any available units?
14531 Riviera Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14531 Riviera Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14531 Riviera Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College