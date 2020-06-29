14531 Riviera Pointe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included Property Amenities parking garage

Large home in Gated Community - Golf community

Available for move-in 3/20/20

4 bedrooms 3 bath Estate home, Situated in a gated community. Close to shopping, dining, highway access. Extended driveway with a 2 car garage on a cull the sac. Formal Living & dining room, Family room with open Kitchen. This is a split bedroom. Offers 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. This home offers more than 2300 Sq Ft of living space which is plenty large to give everyone their space. Basic cable included per Hoa Contact maritza 407-227-6674



(RLNE5455225)