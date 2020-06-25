14486 Jamaica Dogwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Amazing 3/2 Single Story Home in Avalon Park ! - Beautiful corner home in Avalon Park, this Inviting 3/2 with wall to wall carpet throughout, has a spacious floor plan , large open kitchen with island all white cabinets. Formal living area and a separate bonus room for entertainment center or kids playroom. 2 car garage , sliding door to covered patio all appliances included washer/dryer as well. Nearby to Waterford lakes /Avalon Downtown District. Grade A schools , Owner open to a 24 month lease at a lower rate. Small pets consider with pet fee. **Tenant Occupied until 5/31/19 , please do not knock** 24 hour notice needed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4890281)