1436 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE

- Commodious 5 Bedroom + florida room, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, wood floors and crown molding in the formal living, formal dining and family room, open kitchen with oak cabinets , granite countertops. Florida room with expansive brick paved patio and back yard, all bedroom upstairs, master suite with walk in closet, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub, washer/dryer hookups. Open floor plan, Excellent Schools. Brand new carpet upstairs! Lawn Care included! Freshly painted, inside and outside!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Pet up to 20 lbs. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. No roommates, or college students allowed.



We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



