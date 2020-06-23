All apartments in Alafaya
14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD

14308 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14308 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Colonial style home overlooks a conservation view with pond in charming Avalon Park. Spacious Formal Living & combo Dining room, Large Family room, Office, Stairs, Loft, Master & bedroom #4 are equipped with Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors. Off the formal living space is an office which features windowpane French doors. A huge country style kitchen with large eat-in area, Tiffany style chandelier, breakfast nook, Corian counters, 42" Maple cabinets with pull out draws, recessed lights & Ceramic tile floors. Kitchen includes a Stainless-Steel Appliance package. At back a screen enclosed patio, 2 car garage automatic remote opens to an oversize laundry room with walk-in closet on the 1st floor that doubles as a mud room. Ceiling fans & Crown Molding through-out, full bath on 1st floor, upstairs all 4 bedrooms, a loft lots of warm natural light, oversize master suite ceiling fan & double doors, master bath garden tub, separate shower, large vanity private commode & large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms #2 & #3 equipped new carpet fresh interior paint. Fantastic view rear of property pond & community pool with-in eyesight. Features include a front porch, mature landscaping, community amenities: swimming pools, playground, tennis, racket ball, basketball, *basic cable & internet included. Local shopping, restaurants, UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, OIA & easy access to Colonial Dr., 417 N/S, 408 E/W, 528 B-line. Great community! A+ schools, Great location! Some interior Light fixtures don't convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have any available units?
14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
