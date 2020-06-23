14308 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Colonial style home overlooks a conservation view with pond in charming Avalon Park. Spacious Formal Living & combo Dining room, Large Family room, Office, Stairs, Loft, Master & bedroom #4 are equipped with Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors. Off the formal living space is an office which features windowpane French doors. A huge country style kitchen with large eat-in area, Tiffany style chandelier, breakfast nook, Corian counters, 42" Maple cabinets with pull out draws, recessed lights & Ceramic tile floors. Kitchen includes a Stainless-Steel Appliance package. At back a screen enclosed patio, 2 car garage automatic remote opens to an oversize laundry room with walk-in closet on the 1st floor that doubles as a mud room. Ceiling fans & Crown Molding through-out, full bath on 1st floor, upstairs all 4 bedrooms, a loft lots of warm natural light, oversize master suite ceiling fan & double doors, master bath garden tub, separate shower, large vanity private commode & large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms #2 & #3 equipped new carpet fresh interior paint. Fantastic view rear of property pond & community pool with-in eyesight. Features include a front porch, mature landscaping, community amenities: swimming pools, playground, tennis, racket ball, basketball, *basic cable & internet included. Local shopping, restaurants, UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, OIA & easy access to Colonial Dr., 417 N/S, 408 E/W, 528 B-line. Great community! A+ schools, Great location! Some interior Light fixtures don't convey.