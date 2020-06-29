14268 Mailer Blvd.

Amenities
3/2 Townhome In Avalon Park - This two story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Avalon Park has 1,970 total sq. ft., with 1,550 sq. ft. under air. It has a roomy eat-in kitchen with all appliances, formal living and dining rooms, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, security system, and a two-car garage. The outstanding community amenities include a pool, exercise equipment, sports courts and a childrens playground.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
(RLNE4955907)