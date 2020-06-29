All apartments in Alafaya
14268 Mailer Blvd.

14268 Mailer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14268 Mailer Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 Townhome In Avalon Park - This two story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Avalon Park has 1,970 total sq. ft., with 1,550 sq. ft. under air. It has a roomy eat-in kitchen with all appliances, formal living and dining rooms, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, security system, and a two-car garage. The outstanding community amenities include a pool, exercise equipment, sports courts and a childrens playground.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE4955907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have any available units?
14268 Mailer Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have?
Some of 14268 Mailer Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14268 Mailer Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14268 Mailer Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14268 Mailer Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 14268 Mailer Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 14268 Mailer Blvd. offers parking.
Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14268 Mailer Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 14268 Mailer Blvd. has a pool.
Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14268 Mailer Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14268 Mailer Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14268 Mailer Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14268 Mailer Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
