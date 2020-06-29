14268 Mailer Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

3/2 Townhome In Avalon Park - This two story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Avalon Park has 1,970 total sq. ft., with 1,550 sq. ft. under air. It has a roomy eat-in kitchen with all appliances, formal living and dining rooms, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, security system, and a two-car garage. The outstanding community amenities include a pool, exercise equipment, sports courts and a childrens playground.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE4955907)