14238 TANJA KING BLVD

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Avalon Park: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car rear load garage, townhome with verandah front porch. Brand NEW flooring including mahogany wood laminate in the living, dining, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Slate tiles in the wet areas. Carpet in the 3rd bedroom. Washer/dryer included. Back patio. 1553 sqft. Walking distance to nationally recognized A-rated Elementary School!!!! Includes cable, lawn, & community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development that has schools, shops, restaurants, parks etc. Come check out this neotraditional community that everyone is talking about! Great location! Close to all major highways!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



