Alafaya, FL
14238 TANJA KING BLVD
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

14238 TANJA KING BLVD

14238 Tanja King Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14238 Tanja King Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Avalon Park: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car rear load garage, townhome with verandah front porch. Brand NEW flooring including mahogany wood laminate in the living, dining, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Slate tiles in the wet areas. Carpet in the 3rd bedroom. Washer/dryer included. Back patio. 1553 sqft. Walking distance to nationally recognized A-rated Elementary School!!!! Includes cable, lawn, & community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development that has schools, shops, restaurants, parks etc. Come check out this neotraditional community that everyone is talking about! Great location! Close to all major highways!

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.
For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4751271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have any available units?
14238 TANJA KING BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have?
Some of 14238 TANJA KING BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14238 TANJA KING BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14238 TANJA KING BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14238 TANJA KING BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD offers parking.
Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD has a pool.
Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14238 TANJA KING BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14238 TANJA KING BLVD has units with air conditioning.
