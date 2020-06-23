14221 Lake Live Oak Drive

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage, living/dining room combo, family room, screen enclosed back porch, front porch and has many upgrades! Pet friendly home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404.



