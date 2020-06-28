All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
1421 Sophie Blvd.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1421 Sophie Blvd.

1421 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
2/2 Townhome In Sussex Place - Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome in great location of Alafaya & Colonial, just a short walk to shopping and bus stop. Large eat-in kitchen, tiled floors in living areas, full size washer and dryer, large patio with lawn care included. Total square footage is 1,150, with 1,087 square feet under air.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5090115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. have any available units?
1421 Sophie Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1421 Sophie Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Sophie Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Sophie Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Sophie Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1421 Sophie Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Sophie Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Sophie Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1421 Sophie Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Sophie Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Sophie Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Sophie Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
