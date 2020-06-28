1421 Sophie Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

2/2 Townhome In Sussex Place - Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome in great location of Alafaya & Colonial, just a short walk to shopping and bus stop. Large eat-in kitchen, tiled floors in living areas, full size washer and dryer, large patio with lawn care included. Total square footage is 1,150, with 1,087 square feet under air.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227

kent@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



