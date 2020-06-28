1421 Sophie Blvd.

Amenities
2/2 Townhome In Sussex Place - Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome in great location of Alafaya & Colonial, just a short walk to shopping and bus stop. Large eat-in kitchen, tiled floors in living areas, full size washer and dryer, large patio with lawn care included. Total square footage is 1,150, with 1,087 square feet under air.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net
View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com
(RLNE5090115)