Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14155 Mailer Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

14155 Mailer Blvd

14155 Mailer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14155 Mailer Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c04811030 ---- CD - Gorgeous town home located in the South Village of Avalon Park, East Orlando! Included with this rental, is gym membership/access, clubhouse, resort style community pool with hot tub, tennis courts, children&rsquo;s playground, sand volleyball and walking trails, just to name a few! No carpeting located on the first floor of unit. Kitchen offers beautiful maple cabinets with granite counter tops and decorative back splash. There is extra storage located under the stairs as well. All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the unit. Master bath offers double vanities and newer shower with seamless glass and decorative tile. Master bedroom also offers large walk in closet as well. The exterior of the unit contains brick pavers with an over-sized back patio, perfect for your family and guests to enjoy! There is also a two car garage that is detached and in the rear of the town home. Conveniently located near lots of shopping and restaurants in the local town center. Also near excellent schools as well. Property is close to University of Central Florida, Valencia community College, major highways and the OIA airport. This property will not last long! Submit your applications today!! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14155 Mailer Blvd have any available units?
14155 Mailer Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14155 Mailer Blvd have?
Some of 14155 Mailer Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14155 Mailer Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14155 Mailer Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14155 Mailer Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14155 Mailer Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14155 Mailer Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14155 Mailer Blvd offers parking.
Does 14155 Mailer Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14155 Mailer Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14155 Mailer Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14155 Mailer Blvd has a pool.
Does 14155 Mailer Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14155 Mailer Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14155 Mailer Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14155 Mailer Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14155 Mailer Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14155 Mailer Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

