14155 Mailer Blvd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c04811030 ---- CD - Gorgeous town home located in the South Village of Avalon Park, East Orlando! Included with this rental, is gym membership/access, clubhouse, resort style community pool with hot tub, tennis courts, children’s playground, sand volleyball and walking trails, just to name a few! No carpeting located on the first floor of unit. Kitchen offers beautiful maple cabinets with granite counter tops and decorative back splash. There is extra storage located under the stairs as well. All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the unit. Master bath offers double vanities and newer shower with seamless glass and decorative tile. Master bedroom also offers large walk in closet as well. The exterior of the unit contains brick pavers with an over-sized back patio, perfect for your family and guests to enjoy! There is also a two car garage that is detached and in the rear of the town home. Conveniently located near lots of shopping and restaurants in the local town center. Also near excellent schools as well. Property is close to University of Central Florida, Valencia community College, major highways and the OIA airport. This property will not last long! Submit your applications today!! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.