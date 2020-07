Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move-in ready pool home is now ready for you! Features include: Granite in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, fresh paint and lots of great natural light, with a beautiful enclosed pool, and huge fenced in back yard! Located on a cul-de-sac in Eastwood/Waterford Lakes area. Owner is including lawn care, basic cable and pool maintenance with rent.