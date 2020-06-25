1411 Sophie Blvd

Amenities

ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Orlando, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Walk into the open living area with lots of closet space and storage. Master suite is SPACIOUS. Front yard features a private patio. Community features a community playground and pool. This CHARMING home is located walking distance from nearby shops, restaurants, City Park and more.



MUST SEE!!! Zoned for Camelot Elementary School, Legacy Middle School and East River High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE4841684)