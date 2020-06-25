All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1411 Sophie Blvd
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1411 Sophie Blvd

1411 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Orlando, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Walk into the open living area with lots of closet space and storage. Master suite is SPACIOUS. Front yard features a private patio. Community features a community playground and pool. This CHARMING home is located walking distance from nearby shops, restaurants, City Park and more.

MUST SEE!!! Zoned for Camelot Elementary School, Legacy Middle School and East River High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4841684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Sophie Blvd have any available units?
1411 Sophie Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1411 Sophie Blvd have?
Some of 1411 Sophie Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Sophie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Sophie Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Sophie Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Sophie Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Sophie Blvd offer parking?
No, 1411 Sophie Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Sophie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Sophie Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Sophie Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Sophie Blvd has a pool.
Does 1411 Sophie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1411 Sophie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Sophie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Sophie Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Sophie Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Sophie Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
