14065 Turning Leaf Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

14065 Turning Leaf Dr

14065 Turning Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14065 Turning Leaf Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
14065 Turning Leaf Dr Available 07/01/20 Spacious Corner Town Home in Avalon Lakes Community - This 3/2 Corner townhome Has the feel of being in a big house; located in high demand Avalon Lakes Community, updated open Kitchen, wall to wall carpeting, Large Living room with separate dinning area , screened in porch w/large storage room overlooking pond, community pool right behind the unit . 2nd floor Office Loft area with split floor plan bedrooms, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling . Laundry room with washer/dryer hook up. You are minutes away and walking distance to shops, restaurant, and schools. Call to schedule a tour, this one won't last! **Tenant Occupied, Do Not Knock** Available for 07/01/2020**Additional HOA Application, Fees, and Tenant Benefit Package.

(RLNE4438206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have any available units?
14065 Turning Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have?
Some of 14065 Turning Leaf Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14065 Turning Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14065 Turning Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14065 Turning Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr offer parking?
No, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr has a pool.
Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14065 Turning Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14065 Turning Leaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

