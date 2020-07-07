Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

14065 Turning Leaf Dr Available 07/01/20 Spacious Corner Town Home in Avalon Lakes Community - This 3/2 Corner townhome Has the feel of being in a big house; located in high demand Avalon Lakes Community, updated open Kitchen, wall to wall carpeting, Large Living room with separate dinning area , screened in porch w/large storage room overlooking pond, community pool right behind the unit . 2nd floor Office Loft area with split floor plan bedrooms, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling . Laundry room with washer/dryer hook up. You are minutes away and walking distance to shops, restaurant, and schools. Call to schedule a tour, this one won't last! **Tenant Occupied, Do Not Knock** Available for 07/01/2020**Additional HOA Application, Fees, and Tenant Benefit Package.



(RLNE4438206)