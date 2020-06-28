14064 Wild Majestic St.

Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great 3 Bedroom Townhome in Avalon Park - A lovely 3 bedroom town-home featuring an open floor plan with the master bedroom on the main floor. The 3rd bedroom is over sized and loft style making it double as a great bonus room if you only need 2 bedrooms. A double car garage is a bonus as well. Community features include a community pool and recreation areas. You can't beat the location! In desirable Avalon Park with access to great shopping, dining, and schools. Close to the airport, UCF, and all major highways.



(RLNE3202298)