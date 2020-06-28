All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

14064 Wild Majestic St.

14064 Wild Majestic Street · No Longer Available
Location

14064 Wild Majestic Street, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome in Avalon Park - A lovely 3 bedroom town-home featuring an open floor plan with the master bedroom on the main floor. The 3rd bedroom is over sized and loft style making it double as a great bonus room if you only need 2 bedrooms. A double car garage is a bonus as well. Community features include a community pool and recreation areas. You can't beat the location! In desirable Avalon Park with access to great shopping, dining, and schools. Close to the airport, UCF, and all major highways.

(RLNE3202298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. have any available units?
14064 Wild Majestic St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 14064 Wild Majestic St. currently offering any rent specials?
14064 Wild Majestic St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14064 Wild Majestic St. pet-friendly?
No, 14064 Wild Majestic St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. offer parking?
Yes, 14064 Wild Majestic St. offers parking.
Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14064 Wild Majestic St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. have a pool?
Yes, 14064 Wild Majestic St. has a pool.
Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. have accessible units?
No, 14064 Wild Majestic St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14064 Wild Majestic St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14064 Wild Majestic St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14064 Wild Majestic St. does not have units with air conditioning.
