14025 KING SAGO COURT

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two story home in the sought-after community of Waterford Chase. Upon entering this home, you will be greeted by the high vaulted ceilings and office/den. The main level also features a great room that lead to a large kitchen, plenty of overhead cabinet space, and an eat-in dining area.The first floor master suite includes a walk-in closet, master bathroom with double vanity sinks, a garden bathtub, and a separate tiled shower. The second story of the home features 3 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The sliding glass doors from the kitchens opens to the screened patio and large fenced backyard. Community is located near shopping and dining, Waterford Lakes Town Center, University of Central Florida, and the SR 408.