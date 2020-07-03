All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

14025 KING SAGO COURT

14025 King Sago Court · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14025 King Sago Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two story home in the sought-after community of Waterford Chase. Upon entering this home, you will be greeted by the high vaulted ceilings and office/den. The main level also features a great room that lead to a large kitchen, plenty of overhead cabinet space, and an eat-in dining area.The first floor master suite includes a walk-in closet, master bathroom with double vanity sinks, a garden bathtub, and a separate tiled shower. The second story of the home features 3 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The sliding glass doors from the kitchens opens to the screened patio and large fenced backyard. Community is located near shopping and dining, Waterford Lakes Town Center, University of Central Florida, and the SR 408.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have any available units?
14025 KING SAGO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have?
Some of 14025 KING SAGO COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 KING SAGO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14025 KING SAGO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 KING SAGO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14025 KING SAGO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14025 KING SAGO COURT offers parking.
Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14025 KING SAGO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have a pool?
No, 14025 KING SAGO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have accessible units?
No, 14025 KING SAGO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14025 KING SAGO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14025 KING SAGO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14025 KING SAGO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

