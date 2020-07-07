All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD

1402 O'berry Hoover Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1402 O'berry Hoover Road, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy spacious country-style living in the heart of the city! This wonderful family home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, office/den, and over 3200 sf of living space provides plenty of room to roam—both inside and out! This property features an open floorplan, raised ceilings, formal living & dining rooms, large master bedroom ensuite, and spacious secondary rooms, some with a private bath. Situated on an acre lot, with a HUGE, fenced-in rear yard, and no HOA, the property is a private oasis with all the conveniences of modern living. Enjoy convenient access to the area's major roads and highways, shops, restaurants, UCF, Valencia, as well as a host of major employers such as Lockheed Martin, Siemens, AdventHealth, just to name a few. All interested applicants are required to be pre-screened prior to on-site appointments being set. Please text LA with any questions or enquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have any available units?
1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have?
Some of 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College