1402 OBERRY HOOVER ROAD

Enjoy spacious country-style living in the heart of the city! This wonderful family home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, office/den, and over 3200 sf of living space provides plenty of room to roam—both inside and out! This property features an open floorplan, raised ceilings, formal living & dining rooms, large master bedroom ensuite, and spacious secondary rooms, some with a private bath. Situated on an acre lot, with a HUGE, fenced-in rear yard, and no HOA, the property is a private oasis with all the conveniences of modern living. Enjoy convenient access to the area's major roads and highways, shops, restaurants, UCF, Valencia, as well as a host of major employers such as Lockheed Martin, Siemens, AdventHealth, just to name a few. All interested applicants are required to be pre-screened prior to on-site appointments being set. Please text LA with any questions or enquiries.