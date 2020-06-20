13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

AWESOME Rental Opportunity!! Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home with a 2 car garage home in Avalon Park with Pond view from your front porch. Private fence yard with a garden in the back. Wood Floors throughout as well as upgraded shades. Front loader washer and dryer comes with the home. Avalon Park has a family friendly reputation with A+ rated schools and a thriving down town district. Excellent Location near Publix shopping center, parks & play areas, water views, walk & bike most everywhere, and there is a community pool right around the corner. Enjoy basketball courts, splash park, tennis, dog park, with convenient access to the 408, 417, Beach Line, shopping, fine dining, YMCA and much more!! Contact us to schedule a viewing today.