All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD

13957 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13957 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AWESOME Rental Opportunity!! Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home with a 2 car garage home in Avalon Park with Pond view from your front porch. Private fence yard with a garden in the back. Wood Floors throughout as well as upgraded shades. Front loader washer and dryer comes with the home. Avalon Park has a family friendly reputation with A+ rated schools and a thriving down town district. Excellent Location near Publix shopping center, parks & play areas, water views, walk & bike most everywhere, and there is a community pool right around the corner. Enjoy basketball courts, splash park, tennis, dog park, with convenient access to the 408, 417, Beach Line, shopping, fine dining, YMCA and much more!! Contact us to schedule a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have any available units?
13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13957 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College